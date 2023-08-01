Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of Symbotic stock traded down $8.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.75. 1,404,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,943. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) bought 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,016.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) bought 17,825,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,752,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

