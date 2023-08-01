Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Synchronoss Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.98 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNCR stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 12,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 604,621 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 272,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 225,704 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

