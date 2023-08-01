T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $20,422,440,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,579. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day moving average of $142.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.95.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

