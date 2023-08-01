T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.72. The stock had a trading volume of 673,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.40%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

