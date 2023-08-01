Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.63. 238,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $81.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

