Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Down to $22.01

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.01, but opened at $20.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 141,213 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TARS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 16.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $495.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,585,385.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,585,385.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 103,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $2,079,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,211,221.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,643 shares of company stock worth $2,981,881. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.