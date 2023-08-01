TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform Market Weight

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of TC Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.47.

TC Energy stock traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.36. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.70 and a 52 week high of C$68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.69 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 11.00%. Analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3094059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 236.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

