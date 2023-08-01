Teekay Tankers (TNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post earnings of $4.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $1.48. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TNK traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.05. 258,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,374. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.13.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437,348 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after buying an additional 223,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 181,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading

