Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,810. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $892.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -139.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $165,266,000 after acquiring an additional 180,301 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after buying an additional 395,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after buying an additional 66,252 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

