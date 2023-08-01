Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VBK traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.10. 151,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $188.23 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

