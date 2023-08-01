Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.24 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $24,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.77. 209,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,034. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $90.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

