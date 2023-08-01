Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 291.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 16.9% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in Adobe by 72,360.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.6% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 0.5 %

ADBE traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.10. 2,274,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $476.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.64. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $552.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.22.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,791 shares of company stock worth $20,563,146. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.