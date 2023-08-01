Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 121.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,009,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.