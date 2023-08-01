Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,388 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 387.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,375,000 after buying an additional 394,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. 3,233,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

