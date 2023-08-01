Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 940 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.26. 188,689 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

