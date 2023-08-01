Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 138,745 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,745 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 684,932 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after acquiring an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 499,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,676,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 102,038.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 308,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 308,155 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.79. 822,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,791. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $48.85.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

