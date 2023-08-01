Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.18-$6.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on THC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.24.

THC traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.26. 1,932,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,711. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

