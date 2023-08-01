Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.18-$6.03 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on THC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.24.
THC traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.26. 1,932,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,711. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31.
In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
