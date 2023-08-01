Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Tetragon Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of Tetragon Financial Group stock remained flat at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,036. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.49. Tetragon Financial Group has a 52 week low of GBX 8.49 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.60 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.08.
Tetragon Financial Group Company Profile
