Tetragon Financial Group Limited Plans Dividend of $0.11 (LON:TFG)

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tetragon Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of TFG stock remained flat at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) on Tuesday. 6,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,036. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.08. The stock has a market cap of £8.47 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.49. Tetragon Financial Group has a 12-month low of GBX 8.49 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.60 ($0.14).

Get Tetragon Financial Group alerts:

Tetragon Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.