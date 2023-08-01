Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $123.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.8 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 487,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile



Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

