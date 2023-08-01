TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TFII. CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TFI International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.09. 442,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,462. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. TFI International has a one year low of $85.86 and a one year high of $132.77.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth $700,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

