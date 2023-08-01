TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock Price Up 0.3%

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$169.60 and last traded at C$169.25. Approximately 308,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 230,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$168.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$151.60.

TFI International Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$148.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$153.34. The stock has a market cap of C$14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28.

TFI International Increases Dividend

About TFI International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

