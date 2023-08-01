The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

