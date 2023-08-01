The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.4 %

BA stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,924,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,029. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $143.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.64.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

