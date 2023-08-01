The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

CI has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $333.00.

NYSE CI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.07. 477,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,504. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

