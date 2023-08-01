The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.08 million. The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.15 EPS.

The Container Store Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 842,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $259.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCS shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 27,492 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $70,104.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at $469,350.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 33,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,674.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

