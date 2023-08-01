The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.35. 110,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $78.84 and a 1 year high of $102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.64.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.45%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $968,403.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,097 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

