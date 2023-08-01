The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $9.20 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.60.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC cut ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.47 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.4672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,772,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,060 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,559,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,129,000 after acquiring an additional 816,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,322,000 after acquiring an additional 606,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,066,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,943 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

