The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HIG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

