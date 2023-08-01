The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Up 8.8% in July

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,610,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 13,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196,843 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,224,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.18. 7,957,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

