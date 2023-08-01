The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,427,000 after buying an additional 1,813,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.72. 668,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,397. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

