The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.6% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.91 and its 200-day moving average is $147.28. The company has a market capitalization of $368.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.