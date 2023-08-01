The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:XBIL) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:XBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2212 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.92. 201,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,566. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06. RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.
About RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
