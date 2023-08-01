The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Director Pamela L. Kermisch Buys 3,239 Shares

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) Director Pamela L. Kermisch acquired 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,297.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHYF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. 625,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in The Shyft Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 371,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 735,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 188,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 35,295 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About The Shyft Group

SHYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

