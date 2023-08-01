The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1,070.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,552 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,008,000 after acquiring an additional 411,508 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,869,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $810,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,705 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

