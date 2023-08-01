The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 45,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.7% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 230,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Williams Companies by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 37,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. 1,969,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,111,287. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

