Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Theratechnologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,624. The stock has a market cap of $224.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.19. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
