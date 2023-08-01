Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Theratechnologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Theratechnologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,624. The stock has a market cap of $224.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.19. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 357.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 916,972 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,799,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 791,411 shares during the period. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

