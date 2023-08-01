Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.
Third Coast Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $280.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Third Coast Bancshares
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
