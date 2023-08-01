Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $280.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Third Coast Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter purchased 4,295 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,638 shares in the company, valued at $829,664.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter bought 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $87,689.56. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,066.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter acquired 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $54,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,664.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 30,080 shares of company stock valued at $422,136 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

