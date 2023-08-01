THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.61

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.61 and last traded at $115.27, with a volume of 57527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in THOR Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

