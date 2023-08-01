TMD Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.5 %

F stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,132,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,649,633. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on F. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.