TMD Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,144 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up 1.9% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 0.81% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,648,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,960,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.72. 285,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,566. The firm has a market cap of $740.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $35.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

