TMD Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,257 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 11.1% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 316,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,692,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,570,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.67. 1,517,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,342. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average is $140.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

