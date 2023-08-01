TMD Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,377 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TMD Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.34. 464,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,376. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.42.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

