Tourmaline Oil (TOU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Tourmaline Oil to post earnings of C$1.21 per share for the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.32 by C($1.59). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 60.33%. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TOU traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$68.44. 2,858,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.53. The firm has a market cap of C$23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.34 and a 52 week high of C$84.33.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOU. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.10.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

