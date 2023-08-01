Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,236 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $22,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 543,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.63. 4,074,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,862,654. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 802,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 212,509,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,789,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

