Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 4,430 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $40,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $323.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,798. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.01, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

