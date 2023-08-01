Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 6,365 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $21,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 74.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Melius started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at $336,567,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,567,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,600,411 shares of company stock worth $339,363,537. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.94. 2,843,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,890. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.87. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

