Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $12,068,000,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,990,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,481,895. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,143 shares of company stock worth $5,693,156. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

