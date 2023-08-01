Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,230 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,199 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $27,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.47. 1,299,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,902,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.48, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,008 shares of company stock valued at $42,498,045 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.