Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $33,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,814,000 after buying an additional 91,679 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,765,000 after purchasing an additional 477,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $697,398,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.38. The company had a trading volume of 534,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

